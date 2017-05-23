Wolf announces more than 90 PennDOT p...

Wolf announces more than 90 PennDOT projects in northwest region this year

Governor Tom Wolf today joined regional Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials to announce that more than 90 projects worth approximately $210 million will be under construction in PennDOT's six-county northwestern region this year. "We're making investments in every corner of Pennsylvania to improve safety and mobility," Governor Wolf said.

