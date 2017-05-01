Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 1 at 2:20PM EDT expiring May 1 ...

PAC085-121-011830- /O.CON.KPBZ.SV.W.0043.000000T0000Z-170501T1830Z/ Mercer PA-Venango PA- 220 PM EDT MON MAY 1 2017 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN MERCER AND WEST CENTRAL VENANGO COUNTIES... At 219 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edinboro to 8 miles northeast of Hermitage, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

