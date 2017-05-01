Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 1 at 2:20PM EDT expiring May 1 ...
PAC085-121-011830- /O.CON.KPBZ.SV.W.0043.000000T0000Z-170501T1830Z/ Mercer PA-Venango PA- 220 PM EDT MON MAY 1 2017 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN MERCER AND WEST CENTRAL VENANGO COUNTIES... At 219 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edinboro to 8 miles northeast of Hermitage, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
Venango Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norman rossey
|Sun
|Youyou
|1
|drugs? I might just moved here & it looks so qu... (Sep '11)
|Apr 27
|Meady
|7
|State: Community college plan needs more work (Jun '08)
|Apr 27
|SNL
|5
|15 things to add to your Erie bucket list this ... (Apr '16)
|Apr 4
|Meadviller
|4
|Former Erie County Council candidate Price to r... (Mar '10)
|Sep '14
|togetherforjustice
|66
|Bold vision for job training ends with demise o... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Barry Dane Steinh...
|2
|State: RCWE issues spur change (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Who ya know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Venango Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC