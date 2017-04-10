Warren was one of 8 that wanted to ho...

Warren was one of 8 that wanted to host Rural Regional College

Warren wasn't the only city in the region seeking to host the administrative center for the Rural Regional College of Northern Pennsylvania. Established by act of the state legislature in 2014, the RRC has been tasked with forming a community college to serve Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango and Warren counties.

