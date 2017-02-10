Special Weather Statement issued Febr...

Special Weather Statement issued February 12 at 9:30PM EST expiring...

PAZ007-008-013>016-022-023-130330- Armstrong-Jefferson-Butler-Clarion-Venango-Lawrence-Mercer-Indiana- 930 PM EST SUN FEB 12 2017 ...INTENSE SNOW SQUALLS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN MERCER...SOUTHWESTERN VENANGO...LAWRENCE...NORTHEASTERN INDIANA...BUTLER...JEFFERSON... ARMSTRONG AND CLARION COUNTIES... At 928 PM EST, an intense snow squall was located along a line extending from near Clarion to New Wilmington. Movement was southeast at 55 mph.

