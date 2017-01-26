Newly-elected officers of Zem Zem Shrine
Sir Timothy Hofius - Potentate , Leroy Woods - Assistant Rabban , Back row; Richard Crabb - Treasurer, Randall G. Ferguson - High Priest and Prophet , Robert Perrine - Oriental Guide , Ill. Sir Jeffrey Stephenson P.P. - Recorder .
