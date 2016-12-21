Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 8:47PM EST expiring...
PAZ007-008-013>016-022-300345- Lawrence-Clarion-Armstrong-Jefferson-Butler-Mercer-Venango- 847 PM EST THU DEC 29 2016 ...AN INTENSE SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT MERCER...JEFFERSON... ARMSTRONG...SOUTHERN VENANGO...BUTLER...LAWRENCE AND CLARION COUNTIES... At 844 PM EST...an intense snow squall was located along a line extending from near Cortland to near Medina, Ohio. Movement was east at 40 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
Venango Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny Beach (Apr '12)
|Dec 20
|Rocker
|3
|Who is Patty Pie
|Dec 6
|Had some Patty Pie
|5
|Crossbow inn
|Dec 1
|Woulda coulda sho...
|1
|does anyone know (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Knowitall
|6
|Anyone know of a train that supposedly sank int... (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|Knowitall
|15
|woodcock (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|Take it raw
|32
|Former Erie County Council candidate Price to r... (Mar '10)
|Sep '14
|togetherforjustice
|66
Find what you want!
Search Venango Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC