Fire training facility catches fire

Sunday Dec 18

Smoke and flames engulfed the Crawford Venango Fire School at the corner of Ridge Road and Center Street in Cambridge Springs. The Cambridge Springs Fire Chief told JET 24 Action news, about an hour and a half after firefighters left the controlled burn, a hot spot sparked a fire.

