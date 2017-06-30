Vancouver officials go after illegal ...

Vancouver officials go after illegal fireworks use

The small, whirling firework flew into the air just as Deputy Vancouver Fire Marshal Cristian Ganea arrived to a cul-de-sac off Northeast 28th Street in the Vancouver's Image neighborhood. That small firework, and the paper bag of fireworks Ganea and MetroWatch patrol officer Ryan Wilson seized Sunday night, cost the onlookers $500.

