Vancouver man dies while crossing Interstate 5

A 27-year-old Vancouver man was killed late Saturday night after reportedly being struck while crossing the northbound lanes on Interstate 5 near Ridgefield. The Washington State Patrol responded to a call at 11:54 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, to a report of a pedestrian struck on the freeway near milepost 14. According to a statement from the state patrol, Aron Awataro was found dead on the scene.

