Vancouver homeless day center needs site
The city of Vancouver is still exploring potential locations for a facility where homeless people can spend time during the day and access services. A vacant strip of land owned by Vancouver Housing Authority was considered the top candidate site for a new permanent day center that would include restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, personal storage, mail and phone charging stations.
