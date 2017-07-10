Vancouver home builder named top place to work
Pacific Lifestyle Homes was named one of the top places to work in the state by Seattle Business Magazine. The Vancouver-based company will featured in the magazine's 28th annual issue looking at the best places to work around Washington.
