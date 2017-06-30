Vancouver Cardinals win Brandy Pugh Memorial opener

Brody Barnum went 4-for-4 with three doubles to lead the Vancouver Cardinals to a 7-3 win over Baden Premier of Seattle to open the Brandy Pugh Memorial Summer Classic in Bellevue on Wednesday. Brian Rice went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI as the Cardinals avenged a loss to Baden at last week's Curt Daniels Invitational.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.