Story Lead Image

This week's Clark Talks takes a deep dive into the latest in county politics, including an interview with ousted Clark County Manager Mark McCauley. McCauley, who was fired in a surprise move by the Clark County council in May, discusses his next job opportunity in Port Townsend.
