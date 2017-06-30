Real estate brokers take day off for food drive
Last month, employees in Windermere Real Estate's 300 offices around the western United States celebrated its 33rd annual Community Service Day by taking the day off to volunteer around their communities. Workers from the two Vancouver offices spent the day wrapping up a food drive by delivering $1,970 worth of food to the Fruit Valley Foundation.
