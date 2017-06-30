Officials trying to ID person found wandering along road
Vancouver police officers contacted a barefoot and confused-seeming man walking along the roadside Sunday, and are trying to determine who he is. According the the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the man seemed to be confused, had no identification and does does not speak.
