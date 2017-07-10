Officials still seeking family of ped...

Officials still seeking family of pedestrian killed Sunday

Officials are still seeking to notify the family of a 31-year-old man who died early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police spokeswoman Kim Kapp said the man's family lives outside of the United States.

