Off Beat: Vintage car collectors mark Chkalov 80th anniversary
When Simon Ross took off from Moscow and wound up in Vancouver, it was a bit like Valery Chkalov's itinerary in 1937. Now a Seattle resident, Ross returned to Vancouver on June 20 for the 80th anniversary of Chkalov's trailblazing flight.
