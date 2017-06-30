Man sentenced in shooting, robbery

A man involved in an evening shooting outside Vancouver's Washington Elementary School and separate robbery was sentenced Friday in Clark County Superior Court to more than seven years in prison, court records show. Klay Mantanona, 18, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree robbery and theft of a firearm between the two incidents, which occurred in June 2016.

