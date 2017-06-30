Man sentenced in shooting, robbery
A man involved in an evening shooting outside Vancouver's Washington Elementary School and separate robbery was sentenced Friday in Clark County Superior Court to more than seven years in prison, court records show. Klay Mantanona, 18, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree robbery and theft of a firearm between the two incidents, which occurred in June 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Vancouver
|Jun 27
|Eleanor
|2
|Letter: Inslee should reject terminals
|Jun 25
|DonSteinke
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail (Dec '16)
|Jun 17
|Magoo
|3
|Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos
|Jun 5
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May 31
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC