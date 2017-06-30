Loaded tanker runs aground on Columbia River
The Coast Guard responded to a Panamanian-flagged tanker that ran aground on the Columbia River near Skamokawa, about 70 miles downriver from Vancouver. A Coast Guard helicopter flew over the vessel at 9 a.m. and found no signs of pollution.
