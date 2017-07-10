High schoolers receive on-site training with Vancouver manufacturer
Seven Legacy High School students received on-site training at Columbia Machine, where they learned about industrial safety, lean manufacturing, writing standard work instructions and continuous improvement practices. The students worked with Kris Langdon, continuous improvement manager, on evaluating work flows and making process improvements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Vancouver
|Jun 27
|Eleanor
|2
|Letter: Inslee should reject terminals
|Jun 25
|DonSteinke
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail (Dec '16)
|Jun 17
|Magoo
|3
|Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos
|Jun '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May '17
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC