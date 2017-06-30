Fireworks sales steady in Clark County despite Vancouver ban
Local fireworks stands reported steady sales for this year's Fourth of July celebration, but they say a citywide ban in Vancouver nearly made it a dud. As one fireworks stand put it, they had to overcome "a lot of confusion" among their customers, particularly with people from out of town.
