Firefighters extinguish small fire near Vancouver duplex
A small fire that reportedly started in a hedge early Sunday morning spread to a nearby duplex, causing some damage to the structure. Vancouver firefighters responded to a call of a fire at 7:47 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, at 2472 N.E. 79th Ct., said firefighter Darrin Deming, spokesman for the Vancouver Fire Department.
