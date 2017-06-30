Fire damages apartment balcony in central Vancouver
The fire was reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Gardenview Estates Apartments, 3300 N.E. 57th Ave. The fire originated on the outside balcony and caused $33,263 damage to the building's siding, eaves and attic space, said Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli.
