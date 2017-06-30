Driver, passenger hurt in crash on Highway 14
Two people were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a minivan that had pulled onto the shoulder of state Highway 14 on Wednesday evening. According to the Washington State Patrol, Mirna Z. Valenzuela Reyes, 40, of Portland had stopped her minivan on the right shoulder of Highway 14 eastbound near the Vancouver city limits around 6:20 p.m. Andre T. Murray, 26, of Vancouver was heading east in his SUV and drifted onto the shoulder and struck the minivan, according to the state patrol.
