Driver, passenger hurt in crash on Hi...

Driver, passenger hurt in crash on Highway 14

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

Two people were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a minivan that had pulled onto the shoulder of state Highway 14 on Wednesday evening. According to the Washington State Patrol, Mirna Z. Valenzuela Reyes, 40, of Portland had stopped her minivan on the right shoulder of Highway 14 eastbound near the Vancouver city limits around 6:20 p.m. Andre T. Murray, 26, of Vancouver was heading east in his SUV and drifted onto the shoulder and struck the minivan, according to the state patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Vancouver Jun 27 Eleanor 2
News Letter: Inslee should reject terminals Jun 25 DonSteinke 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail (Dec '16) Jun 17 Magoo 3
Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos Jun 5 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes? May '17 Cooter 1
Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08) Apr '17 jones 9
Ftra gang looking for info Apr '17 Hobo man 1
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,841 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC