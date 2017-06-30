Brewing tax reform with Herrera Beutler?

Craft brewers met with U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler on Thursday to make their case for a bill that would cut their federal taxes and allow them to grow faster. The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, co-sponsored by Herrera Beutler, would reduce federal excise taxes brewers pay on their first 60,000 barrels a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.