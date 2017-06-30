Brewing tax reform with Herrera Beutler?
Craft brewers met with U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler on Thursday to make their case for a bill that would cut their federal taxes and allow them to grow faster. The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, co-sponsored by Herrera Beutler, would reduce federal excise taxes brewers pay on their first 60,000 barrels a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Vancouver
|Jun 27
|Eleanor
|2
|Letter: Inslee should reject terminals
|Jun 25
|DonSteinke
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail (Dec '16)
|Jun 17
|Magoo
|3
|Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos
|Jun '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May '17
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC