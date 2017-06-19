Weather Eye: Warm temperatures for Fathera s Day
As forecast, clouds were a bit slow to clear Saturday but the afternoon was pleasant with temperatures in the 70s. Today we have some morning clouds but plenty of warm sunshine is on tap with highs in the low 80s.
