Weather Eye: Be prepared for fast-moving system today
A fast-moving strong weather system is forecast to move through Clark County today, bringing a quick burst of heavy rain, gusty winds and cooler temperatures. A special weather statement was issued by the National Weather Service in Portland for strong winds along the coast gusting to 50 mph.
