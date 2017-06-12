Weather Eye: Be prepared for fast-mov...

Weather Eye: Be prepared for fast-moving system today

18 hrs ago

A fast-moving strong weather system is forecast to move through Clark County today, bringing a quick burst of heavy rain, gusty winds and cooler temperatures. A special weather statement was issued by the National Weather Service in Portland for strong winds along the coast gusting to 50 mph.

