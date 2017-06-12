Watershed alliance, others join to save lower Fisher Creek
Surrounded by hundreds of subdivision homes and crisscrossed by miles of roads is Fisher Creek, a modest stream hidden among lush flora and tall trees and a vestige of what once was. The 4-mile-long waterway is one of a few bands of natural habitat along the increasingly urbanized boundary between Vancouver and Camas and one of just a handful of waterways that directly connects to the Columbia River in Clark County.
