Washougal man sentenced to 77 months in child porn case
A Washougal man whose case has dragged out in the courts since 2011 after being found in possession of hundreds of images of child pornography was sentenced Wednesday to 77 months in prison. However, Darin R. Vance will remain out of custody while he appeals his case; he posted a $50,000 bond.
