WA: C-Tran Says Changes Positive, More Work to Do

June 21--Chris Forhan uses C-Tran nearly every day and has been a constant rider for a little more than 10 years, so he had a keen interest when the agency made a substantial service change last year and added The Vine in January. C-Tran altered 375 bus stops, changed 11 routes, added three more and dropped two others in September in an effort to improve overall functionality of its system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.