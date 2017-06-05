Volunteers put together sleeping mats for Share

The Council for the Homeless' education series is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in June in the community room at 2500 Main St. Upcoming topics: The Make a Better World series is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday this summer in the Klickitat Room at the Vancouver Community Library, 901 C St. Rebekka Shelp and her daughter Halayna Shelp-Higgins spend a lot of time in downtown Vancouver at the library and Esther Short Park. When Halayna asked her mom why a man was eating food out of a trash can, Shelp explained what homelessness is as best she could to a 4-year-old.

