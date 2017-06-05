Vancouver waterfront developer gets loan for towers
Construction at the Vancouver Waterfront continues at the intersection of Columbia Way and Grant Street on Tuesday morning, June 6, 2017. Gramor Development, the Tualatin, Ore.-based developer, secured a $42.5 million loan from U.S. Bank to build a seven-story office tower and six stories of luxury apartments with 63 units.
