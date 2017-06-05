Vancouver police technicians get into the field
For the past few years, Julie Cleveland has worked as a police service technician at Vancouver Police Department's West Precinct, taking citizen's reports over the phone and from people who walk in. The past few weeks, however, she's taken her job on the road - responding to low-level crimes and interacting with people out in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos
|Jun 5
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May 31
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC