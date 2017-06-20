Vancouver nears final waterfront project approval

The Waterfront Vancouver is seen under construction from the roof of Vancouver City Hall on June 6. At Monday night's city council meeting, councilors approved the ordinance on the evening's consent agenda, paving the way for a public hearing and final acceptance of the Port of Vancouver's master plan Terminal 1 project at next week's meeting. City Manager Eric Holmes noted on Monday night that it's been a long process and councilors appear ready to finalize the last steps.

