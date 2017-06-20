Vancouver nears final waterfront project approval
The Waterfront Vancouver is seen under construction from the roof of Vancouver City Hall on June 6. At Monday night's city council meeting, councilors approved the ordinance on the evening's consent agenda, paving the way for a public hearing and final acceptance of the Port of Vancouver's master plan Terminal 1 project at next week's meeting. City Manager Eric Holmes noted on Monday night that it's been a long process and councilors appear ready to finalize the last steps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos
|Jun 5
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May 31
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC