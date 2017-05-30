Vancouver man sentenced for burglary
A 19-year-old man who police initially thought yanked a towel off a woman changing in a locker room at Firstenburg Community Center was sentenced Friday to 70 days in jail for unlawfully entering the center. Although police referred a charge of voyeurism, Johnathan R. Hollis, was never charged with that crime.
