Vancouver kids star in musical adapta...

Vancouver kids star in musical adaptation of a Phantom Tollbootha

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Parents who want their impressionable children to stay grounded, realistic and practical may want to avoid any exposure to "The Phantom Tollbooth." But rush right ahead if you're up for exploring all the paradoxes and puzzles that are baked into our brains: words and numbers, time and space, demons running amok in mountains of ignorance, princesses of rhyme and reason imprisoned in a castle in the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos Jun 5 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes? May 31 Cooter 1
Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08) Apr '17 jones 9
Ftra gang looking for info Apr '17 Hobo man 1
Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,796,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC