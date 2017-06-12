Vancouver getting new credit union
A rendering of HAPO Community Credit Union, which will break ground June 29 at 13909 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd. HAPO Community Credit Union HAPO Community Credit Union, headquartered in Richland, will open a facility in the Mountain View neighborhood sometime in 2018, the credit union announced Tuesday. "We actively look for ways to improve the communities we serve," said Steve Anderson, president and CEO, in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos
|Jun 5
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May 31
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC