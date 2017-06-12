Vancouver getting new credit union

A rendering of HAPO Community Credit Union, which will break ground June 29 at 13909 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd. HAPO Community Credit Union HAPO Community Credit Union, headquartered in Richland, will open a facility in the Mountain View neighborhood sometime in 2018, the credit union announced Tuesday. "We actively look for ways to improve the communities we serve," said Steve Anderson, president and CEO, in a statement.

