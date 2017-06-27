Vancouver city council weighs limits on rabbits, hens, cats
On Monday, Vancouver City Council voted to advance an ordinance that would prohibit residents from keeping more than five adult cats, five adult hens or five adults rabbits on their property. What's happened: Vancouver officials have been looking for ways to discourage animal hoarding while addressing noise, odor and property damage by large numbers of animals.
