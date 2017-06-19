Vancouver City Council candidates discuss issues
Four candidates running for the Position 1 seat on the Vancouver City Council sounded off on taxes, infrastructure, affordable housing, a proposed oil terminal and other issues facing the city during a visit to The Columbian's Editorial Board on Friday. The seat being vacated by Councilor Jack Burkman has drawn five candidates that include Scott Campbell, the government and community affairs liaison with Waste Connections; David Roberts, a real estate photographer and Nicolette Horaites and Jacob Kerr, both students at Washington State University Vancouver.
