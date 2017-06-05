Vancouver buys old Tower Mall property
The city of Vancouver is in the midst of a deal to buy nearly 12 acres of the Town Plaza property in the central part of the city with hopes of injecting new life into area. The Town Plaza, formerly known as Tower Mall, was put up for sale through a private auction and listed as distressed property.
