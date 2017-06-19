Two trailers destroyed, one displace in fire
At least one person was displaced after a fire destroyed two travel trailers in Vancouver's Pleasant Highland's neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to 14114 N.E. 72nd Ave for a report of a vehicle fir at 2:15 p.m. Arriving crews, however, saw large plume of smoke and upgraded their response to that of a full structure, calling for more firefighters to respond the scene, Vancouver Fire Department spokesman Pete Adams said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: Inslee should reject terminals
|20 hr
|DonSteinke
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail (Dec '16)
|Jun 17
|Magoo
|3
|Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos
|Jun 5
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May 31
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC