Two trailers destroyed, one displace in fire

At least one person was displaced after a fire destroyed two travel trailers in Vancouver's Pleasant Highland's neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to 14114 N.E. 72nd Ave for a report of a vehicle fir at 2:15 p.m. Arriving crews, however, saw large plume of smoke and upgraded their response to that of a full structure, calling for more firefighters to respond the scene, Vancouver Fire Department spokesman Pete Adams said.

