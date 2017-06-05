Tensions high in Portland as city pre...

Tensions high in Portland as city prepares for 'Free Speech' rally in wake of transit deaths

An "alt-right " free speech rally is scheduled to unfold Sunday in a city reeling from the May 26 stabbing deaths of two men who sought to help a pair of teenage girls - one wearing a hijab - who had been the targeted with hate speech on a transit train. The rally was preceded by days of bluster and smack talk on social media between some planning to attend and support the rally, and militant left-wing activists who vowed to defend the streets and "shut down fascism."

