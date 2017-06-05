Tensions high in Portland as city prepares for 'Free Speech' rally in wake of transit deaths
An "alt-right " free speech rally is scheduled to unfold Sunday in a city reeling from the May 26 stabbing deaths of two men who sought to help a pair of teenage girls - one wearing a hijab - who had been the targeted with hate speech on a transit train. The rally was preceded by days of bluster and smack talk on social media between some planning to attend and support the rally, and militant left-wing activists who vowed to defend the streets and "shut down fascism."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos
|Mon
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May 31
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC