Teens practice interviews, get hired ...

Teens practice interviews, get hired at Employment Summit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

Workforce Southwest Washington, Partners in Careers, WorkSource, Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, Columbia River Economic Development Council, Southwest Washington STEM Network and the Boys & Girls Clubs teamed up to organize a Youth Employment Summit on May 23. The event brought out more than 200 teenagers from Battle Ground, La Center, Vancouver, Evergreen and Washougal school districts, the Washington State School for the Blind, Partners in Careers and the Boys & Girls Clubs, along with representatives from 50 businesses. The teens participated in hands-on activities led by local companies to learn about industries, career pathways and required skills to help make decisions about their future education and careers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos Jun 5 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes? May 31 Cooter 1
Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08) Apr '17 jones 9
Ftra gang looking for info Apr '17 Hobo man 1
Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,600,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC