Teens practice interviews, get hired at Employment Summit

Workforce Southwest Washington, Partners in Careers, WorkSource, Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, Columbia River Economic Development Council, Southwest Washington STEM Network and the Boys & Girls Clubs teamed up to organize a Youth Employment Summit on May 23. The event brought out more than 200 teenagers from Battle Ground, La Center, Vancouver, Evergreen and Washougal school districts, the Washington State School for the Blind, Partners in Careers and the Boys & Girls Clubs, along with representatives from 50 businesses. The teens participated in hands-on activities led by local companies to learn about industries, career pathways and required skills to help make decisions about their future education and careers.

