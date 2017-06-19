Survival skills a blast from past at fort

There was a lot of skills a fir trapper needed to know to stay alive while traveling through the Pacific Northwest wilderness in the 1840s, many of which are still applicable today. Visitors to the Hudson's Bay Company Village at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site on Saturday got a taste what it took to start a fire, build a shelter, knife making and more during summer months of the 19th century, and park rangers and former Marines Mike Twist and Brett Roth said those skills are still useful in a modern survival situation.

