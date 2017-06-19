Survival skills a blast from past at fort
There was a lot of skills a fir trapper needed to know to stay alive while traveling through the Pacific Northwest wilderness in the 1840s, many of which are still applicable today. Visitors to the Hudson's Bay Company Village at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site on Saturday got a taste what it took to start a fire, build a shelter, knife making and more during summer months of the 19th century, and park rangers and former Marines Mike Twist and Brett Roth said those skills are still useful in a modern survival situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail (Dec '16)
|Jun 17
|Magoo
|3
|Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos
|Jun 5
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|May 31
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC