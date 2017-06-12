Summer program for Vancouver-area black teens set
A Washington State University Vancouver instructor hopes to bring the past into the present with the launch of an independent summer program exploring how black history in the United States affects modern life. Sky Wilson, an English instructor at WSUV, will teach a series of lessons called Black History @ Woke, a pilot summer program for Vancouver-area black teenagers ages 15 through 19. The weekly workshops will explore topics ranging from "hip-hop to Homeland Security, from the politics of prisons, to political prisoners, and from street to Wall Street hustlers," according to the program's Facebook page.
