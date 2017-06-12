Summer program for Vancouver-area bla...

Summer program for Vancouver-area black teens set

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Columbian

A Washington State University Vancouver instructor hopes to bring the past into the present with the launch of an independent summer program exploring how black history in the United States affects modern life. Sky Wilson, an English instructor at WSUV, will teach a series of lessons called Black History @ Woke, a pilot summer program for Vancouver-area black teenagers ages 15 through 19. The weekly workshops will explore topics ranging from "hip-hop to Homeland Security, from the politics of prisons, to political prisoners, and from street to Wall Street hustlers," according to the program's Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks Will Rise Amidst, The Chaos Jun 5 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes? May 31 Cooter 1
Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08) Apr '17 jones 9
Ftra gang looking for info Apr '17 Hobo man 1
Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC