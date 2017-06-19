Short, record-setting, heat wave come...

Short, record-setting, heat wave comes to an end; high of 79

After a very hot weekend across the region, a solid band of clouds greets the day Monday and with it marine air that well help to cool off the metro area for at least the next three days. Monday morning starts off with plenty of clouds and lows in the high 50s to low 60s, many will welcome the break and chance to cool off those living spaces.

