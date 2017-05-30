Share's annual gala brings in more than $220,000
Share, a Vancouver nonprofit that provides services to homeless and hungry Clark County residents, raised $221,376 at its Vintage Vegas Gala, which was presented by Riverview Community Bank on Saturday, April 22. The record-breaking gross total included $110,104 raised during the special appeal alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who delivers groceries to vancouver homes?
|Wed
|Cooter
|1
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar '17
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC