Schools fear impact of proposed Medicaid cuts

Medicaid cuts included in House and Senate Republicans' proposed Affordable Care Act replacement bills could disproportionately harm children from low-income families, according to Vancouver Public Schools. As the U.S. Senate appears poised to vote on its version of the health care bill Thursday, school officials are letting Washington's congressional delegation know about the direct impact Medicaid rollbacks could have on students.

