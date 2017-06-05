Save the Date: Treat your dad to a scenic train ride, classic car show

Chelatchie Prairie Railroad will be marking Father's Day weekend with Steam Train Rides at noon and 2:30 p.m. June 17 and 18. The 1929 steam locomotive will carry passengers on a 13-mile round trip through north Clark County, including crossing the Lewis River, stopping to see Yacolt Falls and traveling through a 330 foot tunnel, before returning to the station, 207 N. Railroad Ave., Yacolt. Tickets are $20, $19 for seniors, $15 for ages 5 to 12, $14 for ages 2 to 4, free for ages two and younger.

