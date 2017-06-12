Save the Date: Dig into Woodland Planters Days

Don't miss out on some of the biggest events of Woodland Planters Days, with activities running until 11 p.m. today, including the annual carnival, paddle sports events, a breakfast buffet and a Saturday market. The annual parade will take place at 11 a.m., followed by firemen's barbecue, the 50th annual frog jump at 1:30 p.m. and the 15th annual bed races at 4 p.m. Tonight ends with a car cruise-in and music by Mojo Blasters Band.

